Former Millwall Star Appointed Cardiff City U23s Boss

Former Leeds United and Millwall striker Steve Morison has been appointed the new boss of the Under-23s at Cardiff City.



Morison, who holds a UEFA A license in coaching, has spent time working in Northampton Town and Millwall's academies since he retired from playing.













The striker, who played for Leeds between 2013 and 2015, finished his playing career on the books at Shrewsbury Town last year.



He had three spells at Millwall and made a total of 336 appearances for the London club, netting 92 times and providing 66 assists.





Now Morison will work under former Millwall boss Neil Harris at Cardiff, as he looks to nurture the young Bluebirds stars.







Cardiff CEO Ken Choo has hailed the appointment and believes Morison's experience in the game will be a big asset to the club.



He told the Welsh club's official site: "Having assessed a number of excellent applications, we deemed Steve as being the stand-out candidate for this critical lead position.





"His experience in the game, coaching knowledge and communication skills will be invaluable to our Academy setup and its talented U23 group."



Morison played in the Premier League in his career while on the books at Norwich City.

