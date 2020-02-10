XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/02/2020 - 11:49 GMT

He’s Been Very, Very Patient – Rangers Coach With Words of Praise For Star

 




Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has heaped praise on Gers centre-back George Edmundson for patiently waiting for his chance and taking it when it came his way.

Edmundson signed for Scottish Premiership side Rangers from English League Two club Oldham Athletic in the summer, penning a four-year contract.  


 



However, the 22-year-old defender has largely found himself on the fringes of Steven Gerrard's team, with centre-backs Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Nikola Katic ahead of him in the pecking order.

Last week, Edmundson was given his second league start of the season against Hibernian and the Englishman grabbed his chance with both hands, cancelling out Paul Hanlon's goal towards the end of the first half.
 


Rangers assistant manager McAllister is delighted with the patience shown by Edmundson, who went on start against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, and stressed that the defender has successfully grabbed his opportunity, which he wants rest of the players to do as well.



"He's done very little wrong since he has come here", McAllister told Rangers TV.

"He's been very, very patient. We have got four very good centre-backs and he has shown a lot of patience.
 


"He has taken his chance and that is the challenge we give to all the players. Once you have got the shirt, can you keep it?"

Having started in the last two games, Edmundson will be hopeful of keeping his spot when Rangers visit Kilmarnock on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.
 