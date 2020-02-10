He’s Been Very, Very Patient – Rangers Coach With Words of Praise For Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has heaped praise on Gers centre-back George Edmundson for patiently waiting for his chance and taking it when it came his way.



Edmundson signed for Scottish Premiership side Rangers from English League Two club Oldham Athletic in the summer, penning a four-year contract.













However, the 22-year-old defender has largely found himself on the fringes of Steven Gerrard's team, with centre-backs Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Nikola Katic ahead of him in the pecking order.



Last week, Edmundson was given his second league start of the season against Hibernian and the Englishman grabbed his chance with both hands, cancelling out Paul Hanlon's goal towards the end of the first half.





Rangers assistant manager McAllister is delighted with the patience shown by Edmundson, who went on start against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, and stressed that the defender has successfully grabbed his opportunity, which he wants rest of the players to do as well.







"He's done very little wrong since he has come here", McAllister told Rangers TV.



"He's been very, very patient. We have got four very good centre-backs and he has shown a lot of patience.





"He has taken his chance and that is the challenge we give to all the players. Once you have got the shirt, can you keep it?"



Having started in the last two games, Edmundson will be hopeful of keeping his spot when Rangers visit Kilmarnock on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

