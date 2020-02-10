XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

10/02/2020 - 22:21 GMT

I Think We Need Revenge – Brentford Star Issues Warning To Leeds United

 




Brentford defender Julian Jeanvier wants the Bees to seek revenge against their upcoming league opponents Leeds United for their 1-0 defeat earlier this season.

The London-based club are set to host promotion rivals Leeds at Griffin Park in the Championship on Tuesday night and will be looking to hand them their third defeat in-a-row.  


 



The two sides met at Elland Road earlier this term, with the Whites emerging victorious after Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah scored the sole goal late in the game.

As Brentford prepare to host Leeds, centre-back Jeanvier has insisted that the 1-0 scoreline was harsh on the Bees and feels they deserved better.
 


With the result at Elland Road in mind, the 27-year-old has urged Brentford to seek revenge when they host Leeds, who he also hailed as one of the best teams in the division.



"Yes, it is going to be a good game", Jeanvier told iFollow Brentford.

"I think [they are] one of the best teams in the league, but I think we are, as well, one of the best teams.
 


"So it's going to be a good game. I think we need to [seek] revenge because the first game away was a bit strange.

"We deserved better than a loss. So, yes, we are going to be focused and do how we know how to do."

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, Leeds will be looking to earn a win against Brentford, while the Bees have their eyes set on bagging the three points and going above the Whites in the table.
 