I Was Lucky – Former Leeds United Star On Goal On Pogon Szczecin Debut

Former Leeds United attacker Pawel Cibicki is delighted to have scored on his Pogon Szczecin debut, but considers himself lucky to have done so and admits his team's performance was not the best.



Cibicki brought his two-and-a-half-year association with Championship club Leeds to an end by joining Polish top-flight side Pogon Szczecin permanently in January.













The 26-year-old made his debut for the Ekstraklasa side against Wisla Plock on Sunday and marked the occasion by scoring and assisting a goal each, helping his team to a 3-2 comeback win.



However, Cibicki, who was not satisfied with how the game went, considers himself lucky to have made an impactful start to his Pogon Szczecin spell.





The attacker went on to stress the importance and significance of the team getting the win despite not playing at their best.







"I was lucky. I scored and I assisted a goal", Cibicki told Radio Szczecin.



"The match was not good, but the most important thing for us is that we have three points.





"I am very happy to score my first goal. It was a crazy match, the game was not going as we wanted.



"Such matches build the team and are very important."



Pogon Szczecin continue their league campaign against Slask Wroclaw on Saturday and Cibicki will be hopeful of adding more to his goals and assists tally.

