Leeds Running More Than Before And No Confidence Problem – Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has denied that his side's performance levels have decreased in recent weeks and insists their confidence is just as high as when they were winning games.



The Whites have won just two of their last nine Championship fixtures to see a double-digit point lead over third place completely eliminated.













They lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and face fellow promotion chasers Brentford on Tuesday evening at Griffin Park.



Leeds appeared a team short of confidence and with players out of form at the City Ground, but Bielsa insists that is not the case.





The Argentine claims his players are even running greater distances than they were previously, while he believes their confidence has not been affected by a poor run of results.







Bielsa explained at a press conference: "There are good things the players are doing on the pitch and also mistakes, before maybe we didn't pay consequences for the mistakes in the good moments but now we are paying higher consequences.



"We used to create chances and score those chances in the good moments of the team and now we have those chances and we are not scoring.





"It's just about scoring the chances, the positive things the team used to do, we used to transform into good things and now we are not doing that.



"The team is not playing worst than before, the team is not running less, it's running even more and the team keeps the same confidence of before", the Leeds boss added.



Brentford, who sit fifth in the Championship, would jump ahead of Leeds with a win on Tuesday night, but the Whites still have the third best away record in the division.

