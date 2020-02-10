XRegister
10/02/2020 - 12:38 GMT

Leeds United Include New Boy In Under-23s Starting Line-up vs Bolton

 




Leeds United have included new boy Ian Poveda in their Under-23 side to take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon. 

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa regularly involves senior team players in Under-23 games as he looks to keep them sharp and match fit.


 



Winger Poveda was a surprise omission from Leeds' matchday squad at Nottingham Forest on Saturday as he lost his place on the bench.

Leeds have another new boy in the shape of Elia Caprile in goal in the Under-23s game.
 


Experienced first team defender Gaetano Berardi meanwhile slots into the side, while Oliver Casey is also in defence.



Winger Poveda, who joined from Manchester City, is handed the vote to start and will be looking to catch Bielsa's eye with a solid performance.

Liam McCarron plays in attack, while on the bench first team left-back Barry Douglas is an option for Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan.
 


Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Bolton Wanderers

Caprile, Berardi, Casey, Cresswell, Huggins, Jenkins, Kamwa, Poveda, Hudson, McCarron, McKinstry

Substitutes: Male, Stanley, Douglas, Stevens, McCalmont
 