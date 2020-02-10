Little Good Run, Vital To Keep It Going, Feels Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark wants the Magpies to keep their momentum going and add points to their tally in what he believes is a vital stage of the season.



Steve Bruce's men extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four matches with a 0-0 draw against Norwich City at St. James Park last weekend.













Newcastle earned a point, kept a clean sheet and briefly climbed up to the top half of the league table with the stalemate against the Canaries, but the home supporters had been looking for victory.



While Newcastle centre-back Clark understands the fans' frustration, the Ireland international was content with the outcome and viewed it as progress.





Clark is delighted with Newcastle's four-game unbeaten run and has expressed his desire to keep it going before stressing the need to keep adding points to their tally during what he believes to be the vital part of the season.







"Norwich was tough for us because we wanted to get the win, but when you look at the table, the fact we got a point and clean sheet and haven't lost we're happy with that", Clark told the Chronicle.



"It took us into the top half for a while so that was progress.





"We all know how tough this league is and each game will be difficult.



"We are on a good little run – yes a few draws, but we are unbeaten and we want to keep the momentum going and keep picking up the points.



"It is vital at this stage of the season."



Following the draw against Norwich, Newcastle went on to earn a dramatic win against Oxford United, sealing a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

