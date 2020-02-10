Liverpool Failed With Offer For 20-Year-Old In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool failed with a bid to sign Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze in the January transfer window.



The Reds brought in Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg in January, but did not add further to their squad.













However, they did attempt to bring in another attacker and focused in on Nigeria international Chukwueze, according to French magazine France Football.



Liverpool slapped in a bid of €35m for the winger, but saw La Liga side Villarreal knock it back.





The Spanish side value the 20-year-old at nearly double that amount, with Chukwueze's release clause of €65m the sum that they are looking for in order to let him depart.







Liverpool are claimed to see Chukwueze as a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri, who has failed to make an impact at Anfield.



Shaqiri is out of favour under Jurgen Klopp and the German tactician is ready to sell the Switzerland international in the summer, if Liverpool's asking price is met.





Chukwueze is also attracting attention from Frank Lampard's Chelsea, as a possible summer exit from Villarreal looms.

