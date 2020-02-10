Marcelo Bielsa Rules Leeds United Star Out of Brentford Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Whites forward Tyler Roberts is not fit to play any part against Brentford on Tuesday.



The Wales international came off the bench to replace Pablo Hernandez in the 59th minute of Leeds' league game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.













Not only was the 21-year-old not able to help the Yorkshire-based club to get anything out of the game, but he also picked up a knock during his 31 minutes on the pitch.



Bielsa has heaped praise on Roberts for carrying playing in the game despite picking up a knock and believes the youngster is very much involved with the team.





However, the Argentine tactician revealed that Roberts will not be able to face Brentford on Tuesday due to the injury.







"He is not going to be able to play tomorrow. He took a strong kick", Bielsa told a press conference.



"It's incredible with this kick that he continued in the match, he proved that he is really engaged with the team and he was a very brave player to continue playing.





"It's a kick in the calf but there is no injury, just a big kick."



While Leeds will be without Roberts at Griffin Park, Kalvin Phillips will slot into the team, with Bielsa delighted to have the midfielder back.



"Phillips comes back to the team", he said.



"He's always been an important player but in those three matches he wasn't there we could replace him without feat that he wasn't there. But always counting on him makes our team better."



Having lost two consecutive league games, Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways against Brentford on Tuesday.

