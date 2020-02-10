Newcastle Should Have Progressed Like Tottenham – David Ginola

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United star David Ginola has expressed his concern over the Magpies as a club and believes they should have progressed in the same way as another one of his former sides in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur.



Ginola made his entry into the Premier League with Newcastle in 1995 and stayed at St. James' Park for two seasons before a £2.5m switch to Tottenham Hotspur.













While he hung up his boots 18 years ago, the Frenchman still follows the Premier League and Newcastle closely and has expressed his concern over the Magpies' lack of progress.



The 53-year-old thinks that the Magpies have the potential to become one of the best clubs in the country, but believes the club are making mistake after mistake, stalling their development.





Ginola went on to insist that Newcastle should be competing for a spot in the top four and should have progressed in the same way as Tottenham, who have played regular Champions League football and are established as one of the league's biggest clubs.







"I hate to see Newcastle like they are now, for example, because potentially everything is there", Ginola told The Athletic.



"You’ve got the stadium, the crowds, everything, but it’s only mistakes and it’s only bad decisions. When are they going to understand?





“By now, Newcastle should be one of the best clubs in the country, not fighting against relegation every year.



"They should be in the top half, fighting for the top four, like the progression Tottenham have made.



"Certainly, they should be much better than where they are, with all the talk about selling the club."



Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, who has been subject to criticism from fans, has been claimed to be in talks to sell the club, but whether the Magpies can progress to Tottenham's level in the coming years remains to be seen.

