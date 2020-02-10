Nurnberg’s Chances of Keeping Hold of Arsenal Loanee Questionable

Follow @insidefutbol





1.FC Nurnberg may find it difficult to keep hold of Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos beyond the end of the season.



The second tier German club swooped to land the 22-year-old centre-back on a loan deal from Arsenal in last month's transfer window and he has already established himself as a top performer in the side.













Mavropanos is due to stay at Nurnberg until the summer, but it had been speculated he could continue on into next season at the Max-Morlock Stadion.



However, according to German magazine Kicker, it is considered to be highly questionable whether Mavropanos' loan at Nurnberg will continue beyond the end of the season.





The Greek centre-back has made three appearances in the 2.Bundesliga for Nurnberg since joining the club and has instantly caught the eye.







The Arsenal man will be looking to continue to clock up regular game time and solidify a Nurnberg defence that have leaked goals this season.



Nurnberg sit just four points above the drop zone in the German second tier, but Mavropanos has helped the side to clean sheets in two of the three games he has played.





Arsenal have Mavropanos under contract at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2023.

