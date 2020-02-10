Photo: More Minutes In Tank – Newcastle Star Delights At Game Time Out On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United loanee Rolando Aarons is delighted to have featured in Motherwell's 1-1 Scottish Cup draw away at St. Mirren at the weekend as he continues to clock up game time away from St James' Park.



Scottish Premiership sides Motherwell and St. Mirren locked horns in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup on Saturday and played out a 1-1 draw, which means they will need to go to a replay.













Featuring for the Steelmen on the evening was Newcastle winger Aarons, who started and played 73 minutes of the game before being replaced by Allan Campbell.



While Motherwell were leading 1-0 when the 24-year-old left the pitch, St. Mirren equalised and brought the game back to square one just one minute following his substitution.



73 mins more in the tank! 1-1 draw. Replay back at fir park to put it right 👊🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TsKRt3N1YK — Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) February 9, 2020



Aarons is delighted to have got more playing time under his belt, but has turned his attention to helping Motherwell beat St. Mirren at home next week and booking a quarter-final meeting with Aberdeen or Kilmarnock







"73 mins more in the tank!" Aarons wrote on Twitter.



"1-1 draw. Replay back at Fir Park to put it right."





Aarons joined Motherwell on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season on deadline day last month.



The winger will be looking to clock up more game time at Fir Park before heading back to Newcastle in the summer.

