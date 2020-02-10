Rangers Head of Performance Hails Link With CryoAction

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers head of performance Jordan Milsom has spoken about the benefits his team are going to receive after confirming CryoAction as their official cryotherapy supplier, as the Gers prepare to push Celtic all the way for the Scottish Premiership title.



The link up with CryoAction is designed to help the club speed up their players' recovery process, with the matches now coming thick and fast for Steven Gerrard's side.













The cryotherapy chambers installed at the Hummel Training Centre by CryoAction will allow six players to enjoy the benefits of extreme-cold, whole-body cryotherapy at a time.



Milsom, the head of performance at Rangers, has welcomed the link with CryoAction, insisting that the club on their part need to make sure that they provide their players with opportunities to recuperate after back-to-back matches and the partnership with CryoAction will assist in doing just that.





“We are delighted to announce this official supplier partnership with CryoAction", Milsom said.







"As a club, we felt CryoAction was the leading company in the industry and a perfect partner to enhance the recovery and performance services provided to our players.



“This squad has to deal with a game every three-four days, and the physical and mental strain associated with this is high.





"It is our job to help the players return to their physical and mental baseline as quickly as possible – in preparation for the next game – and CryoAction helps facilitate this process."



Rangers are fighting their Glasgow rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, with seven points separating the two sides, though Steven Gerrard's team have one game in hand.

