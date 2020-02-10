Should Be Getting More Goals From This Area, Rangers Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Scott Arfield believes the midfielders in the Gers squad have not scored as many goals as they should be registering and has urged them to chip in with more.



The Light Blues have had a rough patch since returning from their winter break, dropping points in two of their five Scottish Premiership matches this year.













The poor run of form has seen Rangers lose their momentum and fall seven points behind league table-toppers Celtic, although they have a game in hand.



Addressing the issue, Gers star Arfield has admitted that the midfielders in the team, including him, have not contributed goals as they should have done.





The Canada international stressed the need to find ways to find the back of the net on difficult circumstances, like when the opposition sit deep, and has urged the midfielders to chip in with more goals.







“Particularly at Ibrox when teams sit in and play a low block”, Arfield was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“It is difficult to play pinpoint passes and play on the half-turn. You have to score goals in different ways.





"With the ability we have as midfield players we should be scoring more goals."



Arfield has scored seven goals and provided five assists from his 41 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

