Talents Need More Games In Front of Big Crowds – Rangers Development Boss

Rangers development squad manager Graeme Murty believes that his players need occasions in front of bigger crowds more often so that they can get out at Ibrox on big occasions and relish it.



Murty's side are set to host Atletico Madrid at Firhill in the UEFA Youth League playoffs, with the first match set for Wednesday.













The occasion is going to be huge, according to the manager, as his side will be playing against the youth team of one of Europe's powerhouses in order to book a place in the last 16 stages of the competition.



Murty is also hopeful that matches such as the Atletico Madrid clash will give the young players opportunities to play in front of a bigger crowd which, in turn, will prepare them for bigger occasions at Ibrox in the future.





“That [the match against Atletico] is fantastic for them”, Murty told his club's official site.







“They have to be able to go and manage their nerves, their anxieties and their pressures – and the world watching, commenting and having an opinion on your performance.



“This is something where our young players have grown and it is something that they have developed, but it is something we need to extend further.





"They need more opportunities to play in front of a crowd, and they need bigger crowds more often and more challenging to really get their nerves on edge as we would like them to walk out at Ibrox on the biggest of occasions and thrive and relish it.”



Rangers beat Slovan Bratislava 4-1 on aggregate in the last round to reach the playoffs.

