They Are Dangerous – Sunderland Assistant Wary of Rochdale Threat

Sunderland assistant manager Steve Parkin has insisted that his team are well aware of the danger that will be posed by Rochdale on Tuesday night.



Phil Parkinson's men responded well to losing at Portsmouth to bounce back and edge out Ipswich Town 1-0 on Saturday to move up to sixth in the League One standings.













Rochdale have won just one of their last five League One games and sit a lowly 18th in the league standings. However, Parkin is wary of the threat posed by Brian Barry-Muphy's side.



Parkin revealed that he watched Rochdale in action against Coventry City earlier this season and is sure they know where the back of the net is.





"They've got dangerous forwards – [Ian] Henderson speaks for himself in the amount of goals he's scored over the years", Parkin was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.







"We had Aaron Wilbraham at Bolton last year and he's a wily old fox at 40 years old, but he's still a very talented and wise footballer.



"They're a definite goal threat. I saw them earlier in the season at Coventry, who are a good side, but really they had the better chances in the first part of the game, and could have gone on and won it."





The Sunderland assistant is banking on the Black Cats fans playing a big part on Tuesday night.



"We have to get the crowd behind us, our 12th man as it were, but it won't be an easy game.



"Rochdale have always prided themselves on developing good young players. They've got talented footballers who like to play a certain way, and it'll be a test for us."



Sunderland have lost just one league game at the Stadium of Light this season, but have been held to six draws.

