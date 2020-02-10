We’d Have Taken This – Newcastle United Star Happy With Magpies’ Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is delighted with how the season has gone for the Magpies so far and is content with the 31 points they have picked up from their 25 league games.



Steve Bruce's men currently sit 12th in the Premier League table with 31 points, having won eight and drawn seven of their 25 games so far.













Newcastle are level on points with tenth-placed Arsenal and are just six points behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but, at the same time, they are only seven points above the relegation zone.



However, Magpies centre-back Clark is content with how the season has gone for Bruce's men so far and has admitted that they would have taken 31 points from 25 matches at the start of the season.





The 30-year-old pointed out that the Premier League has been tight this season and is positive of climbing up the table with a couple of wins, while also expressing his delight at progressing into last 16 in the FA Cup.







"We're on 31 points now. We'd have taken that at the start of the season", Clark told the Chronicle.



"We are only a few points off the top six, so that shows how tight the Premier League is this season.





"It shows the difference a couple of wins can make.



"We have made sure we are in the next round of the cup and then we have time off.



"We want to carry on the run we're on and pick up more wins."



Newcastle will visit Arsenal when they return to action following the winter break and a win would see the Magpies go above the Gunners.

