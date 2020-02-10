Why Can’t We Fight With Likes of Leeds United – Sabri Lamouchi

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has admitted that the Tricky Trees do not have the same squad as the likes of Leeds United, but is positive that they can fight with their league rivals.



Lamouchi's side handed Yorkshire-based club Leeds a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Sammy Ameobi and Tyler Walker.













While the Whites one held a ten-point advantage over Nottingham Forest, the weekend victory for the Tricky Trees closed that down to just one.



With Nottingham Forest well in contention for one of the two automatic promotion spots, Lamouchi is delighted with how his side have stood up to their league rivals this season.





The Frenchman has admitted that Nottingham Forest do not have a squad like the likes of Leeds, West Brom, Fulham and Brentford, but has no reason to believe that they are far off from the rest.







“They have to believe in what they are doing. The numbers… there is not a big difference”, Lamouchi told The Athletic.



“We show them what they have done; we look at performances, results and mistakes — which every team has made, just like us.





"We fight with everyone else. West Brom have invested a lot. Leeds, Fulham, Brentford — we do not have the same squad as they do. But we are not so far away. We are close to them.



“Probably not in terms of the numbers we have. But we have one of the best defences, we have been picking up points and winning games.



"So why can we not fight with them? Why can we not come to the party with them?"



Nottingham Forest will host Charlton Athletic on Tuesday before visiting table-toppers West Brom this weekend, while Leeds face an ultra-key clash at Brentford as they bid to stop the wheels coming off their promotion bid.

