26 October 2019

06 August 2019

10/02/2020 - 16:41 GMT

You Couldn’t Pick Worse Place To Visit, Thomas Frank Warns Leeds United

 




Brentford boss Thomas Frank has warned Leeds United that they could not have picked a worst place to play on Tuesday than Griffin Park as the momentum is with the Bees at the moment compared.

Griffin Park has been a tough place to visit for Leeds and they have not won at the ground since the 1950s. They are also heading to London under big pressure after just two wins in nine league games.


 



Frank insists that in spite of his respect for Marcelo Bielsa, Brentford will make life tough for Leeds and he feels the visitors could not have picked a worse place to play.

"We definitely have more momentum than Leeds right now", Frank said at a press conference.
 


"Everyone knows how much I respect Marcelo Bielsa and what he has done to build up Leeds as a club and as a team but they couldn't pick a worse place to play Tuesday night."



In spite of being certain of the fear that Leeds are going to feel while taking on the Bees, the 46-year-old manager insists that his team can only guarantee to give their all.

"I am 100 per cent sure that they fear us going into this game.
 


"But that is not to say that we are just going to win it. I promise you one thing, we will be absolutely at it and ready to attack"

A win for Brentford on the night would mean that the home side will leapfrog the Championship giants and climb up the table.
 