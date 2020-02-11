50-50 – Steven Gerrard With Update On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has conceded that Borna Barisic is still doubtful to feature in Rangers’ clash against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.



Barisic went off injured in Rangers’ win over Hamilton in the Scottish Cup clash at the weekend and was termed doubtful for the midweek league game.













The full-back has been an important reason behind Rangers’ impressive season and has been a key part of Gerrard’s plans.



Gerrard conceded that he is still a doubt for the game but has an outside chance of being in the squad against Kilmarnock.





Barisic will undergo a late fitness test to prove whether he is ready to play in the game on Wednesday night.







The Rangers boss did give some positive news on the availability of Ryan Jack for the Kilmarnock game.



“Borna has an outside chance”, Gerrard said in a press conference.





“He won't train today and we will give him a late fitness test, he is 50/50.



“Ryan Jack is available.”



Rangers are seven points behind Celtic in the title race albeit playing a game fewer than the reigning Scottish champions.



They will hope to keep the pressure on Celtic with a win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

