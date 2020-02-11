XRegister
X
26 October 2019

11/02/2020 - 13:56 GMT

Chelsea Star Out On Loan Keeping Candle For Serie A Giants Burning

 




Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is on loan at Monaco, has a desire to return to Serie A giants AC Milan, it has been claimed in Italy.

AC Milan decided against taking up the option on the Frenchman last summer and he joined Monaco from Chelsea on a loan deal until the end of the season.  


 



Monaco have an option to buy him in the summer and they could move to trigger the claude to keep him at the Stade Louis II.

But it has been claimed that the midfielder has his eyes set on a return to Italy in the future.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Bakayoko is keen on a move back to Italy and return to AC Milan, where he enjoyed a one-season stay.



Bakayoko was spotted at the San Siro during the Milan derby at the weekend and he is claimed to be fascinated by the Rossoneri.

It remains to be seen whether AC Milan decide to rekindle their interest in Bakayoko in the summer.
 


It is also unclear if Monaco would want to sell if they take up the option on him at the end of the season.
 