Didn’t Need Him – Former Lazio Man Not Disappointed To Miss Out On Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Lazio striker Christian Vieri has no regrets at the Serie A side failing to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea as he feels they already have three very good players in his position in the form of Felipe Caicedo, Joaquin Correa and Ciro Immobile.



Lazio tried to sign Giroud from Chelsea before the January transfer window closed and the club's sporting director Igli Tare flew to London on deadline day.













Chelsea though refused to let Giroud go as they were unable to find a replacement, leaving Lazio disappointed.



Vieri, who represented Lazio during the 1998/99 season, is not disheartened though as he thinks that the Biancocelesti simply did not need Giroud.





"Caicedo is devastating, very strong. Lazio have Immobile, Correra, and he is devastating, a great centre-forward", Vieri told French radio station RMC.







"In my opinion, Giroud was of no use [to Lazio]."



Between them Correa, Immobile and Caicedo have scored 43 goals for Lazio in all competitions this season, with 29-year-old Immobile scoring 28 in 30 games himself.





Giroud was also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day, but Spurs too received a negative answer from Chelsea as the Blues could not replace the Frenchman in time.

