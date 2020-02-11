Don’t Want To Seal Title At Everton Or Man City – Liverpool Legend Has Clear Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has revealed that he would like to see the Reds seal the Premier League title at Anfield and not away at Everton or Manchester City.



The Merseyside-based club have had a spectacular season so far, unbeaten in 25 league games and enjoying a 22-point lead over defending champions Manchester City.













While there are 13 more games to be played in the league, Liverpool appear to be unstoppable and need just six more wins to seal their first title in 30 years.



If the current trend is to continue, the Reds' sixth win will come against Crystal Palace at Anfield, but if Manchester City are to lose a game in between they could win it against Everton at Goodison Park, and if Jurgen Klopp's side are to drop points in one of their upcoming games they could also seal the title at Manchester City.





Liverpool fanbase is largely divided on where they want the team to secure the league but for Aldridge, Anfield is the only truly fitting place for the Reds to do so.







"You won't see me shouting the odds about the being champions-elect or anything like that but Reds all over the city are inevitably starting to talk about where they would like to see us win it, if they had a choice", Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.



"I want to be very clear, I'll be made up to see us win it anywhere and until it does, I'm not counting any chickens. Absolutely no chance.





"But in a perfect world, there is only one place I would like to see it confirmed.



"Liverpool have away games at Everton and Manchester City in the next couple of months but for me, there is only one place that would be truly fitting – and that is Anfield, at home in our own ground in front of our own people."



Barring slip-ups from Liverpool and Manchester City, Klopp and co are on course to win the title against Crystal Palace at Anfield, which would see Aldridge's dream come true.

