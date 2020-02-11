Dortmund Join Chase For Newcastle and Watford Target Emmanuel Dennis

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have joined Newcastle United, Watford and Sheffield United in holding an interest in Club Brugge star Emmanuel Dennis.



The 22-year-old striker wanted to leave Club Brugge last summer, but he changed his mind following the arrival of Philippe Clement as the club’s new coach.













He also signed a new contract with the club in September, however his fine performances for Club Brugge saw him linked with a move away last month, while bids are tipped to arrive for him in the summer.



Dennis has several clubs in the Premier League chasing him and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Newcastle, Brighton, Sheffield United and Watford are amongst the clubs wanting him.





And it is claimed Dortmund are also interested in the 22-year-old.







Dortmund's scouts have been regularly watching Dennis over the last few months and coach Lucien Favre is claimed to be keen on signing the striker at the end of the season.



His performances in the Champions League have piqued the interest of clubs and Club Brugge are acutely aware that they could lose him in the summer.





They are prepared to sell him amidst heavy interest and are believed to be eyeing a fee in the region of €25m.



French giants Monaco and Serie A outfit Sampdoria are also interested in the Club Brugge striker.

