Everyone At Club Giving 100% To Be Part of Carlo Ancelotti Era – Everton Star

Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has stressed that all the players at the club want to be part of the Carlo Ancelotti era and believes all the Toffees stars should give 100 per cent as a minimum.



The Toffees have been in good form under their newly appointed manager Ancelotti, winning five, drawing two and losing two of their nine games under the Italian since his appointment.













Coleman, who is the club captain, has no doubt that all the players at Goodison Park are desperate to be part of Ancelotti's plans.



The Italian tactician is expected to shake up the squad in the summer transfer window and Coleman makes no bones about the fact that working with such a renowned manager is exciting.





“Every player out there needs to want to be part of the club going forward”, Coleman told his club's official site.







“It’s an exciting time for the fans and for the players and, when you’ve got a manager of that calibre, you can’t not be excited.



“When you play for this football club, 100 per cent is the minimum you should be giving."





With the fans and the players all coming together at the Goodison Park, Coleman insists that it becomes tough for any side visiting them.



“When we all come together here at Goodison, the fans and everything, it’s a tough place to come for everyone.



“And since the manager has come in, it has been mostly positive results.”



Under Ancelotti, Everton sit just five points off fourth placed Chelsea, with their season turned around by the Italian.

