Everyone Called Me A Sore Loser – Rangers Star Makes Admission

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has admitted that winning mentality is a characteristic that he developed during his childhood days and has revealed that he used to be called a sore loser.



The 23-year-old signed for Scottish Premiership side Rangers from Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in the summer.













A regular in Steven Gerrard's prefered starting eleven, Aribo has been a key figure in the Light Blues' midfield this season as they push for silverware on all fronts.



While his quality on the pitch has received praise, what has impressed many is the Nigeria international's winning mentality, which he admits has been with him since his childhood.





Lifting the lid on his winning mentality, Aribo has revealed that he used to be called a sore loser for wanting nothing less than victory and conceded that he still blames himself if he cannot help Rangers win games.







"I have had that from [since I was] a little boy and it has just continued within me", Aribo said on the official Rangers podcast.



"Everyone called me a sore loser when I was playing in the cage because I always wanted to win and if I didn't win I would be upset.





"So I definitely see that in myself as I have got older as well and playing up here because I want to win every game, I have always wanted to win every game.



"And when we don't win, I'm disappointed and I feel like I am mainly to blame and I just always be harsh on myself."



Aribo has scored seven goals and provided eight assists from his 39 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

