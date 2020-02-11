Hearts Had Good Window – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Expecting Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has warned his side about the threat he feels Hearts will pose on Wednesday night following what he rates as a solid January transfer window for Daniel Stendel's men.



Hearts are still placed rock bottom in the Scottish Premiership, four points from safety but have shown hints of form, having drawn three and won one of their last five matches under newly appointed manager Stendel.













Lennon is wary and has pointed to the fact that the relegation battlers did have a good transfer window and on Wednesday feels it will be a good test for his Scottish champions.



The Celtic boss also feels that with the way Stendel likes to play an open game could await.





"They had a good transfer window", Lennon said at a press conference.







"It will be a test, they have a positive forward thinking manager so I think it could be an open game."



Lennon also insisted that the form of his team as well as the form of individual players has impressed him more than anything else.





"I'm really pleased with the form the team are in, as well as the form of individual players.



"So we want to keep momentum going and we're not taking anything for granted."



The Bhoys are placed at the top of the pile at the moment with a seven-point gap separating them from second-placed Rangers, though they have played a game more.

