He’s Perfect Number 10 – Ianis Hagi’s Father Praises Rangers New Boy

Gheorghe Hagi has backed his son Ianis Hagi to make a difference at Rangers and believes he is the perfect player to play behind the striker for Steven Gerrard’s side.



Ianis joined Rangers on loan from Genk in January with the Glasgow giants reserving an option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.













The attacking midfielder has already made an impact at his new club with a goal in Rangers’ crucial 2-1 win over Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership clash last week.



Gheorghe stressed that he is not sure how good his son can be, but believes he has the talent to go far in the game.





He insisted that Ianis is still very young and he does not feel that Ianis should have any regrets over the decisions he has made thus far.







“I don’t know how good he can be. Time will give the answer but I believe in Ianis and that he can have a very big career”, Hagi told The Athletic.



“I said to him what happened has made you better. Don’t forget that he is still young. He is mentally and physically stronger so he doesn’t have any regrets as he took the decisions.





“I only support him.”



Hagi senior has backed his son to make an impact at Rangers and believes as number 10 he can make a real difference up front for Gerrard’s side with his creativity and goals.



“He can add creativity to Rangers. In the last 30 metres, he can make the difference. In the difficult moments he has that something special.



“In my opinion, he is the perfect number 10.



“He is two-footed, creative, he likes to play in front, he is very good at set-pieces. He plays for the number nine and has a good final ball.”

