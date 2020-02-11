He’s Real Threat – Former Leeds United Star Picks Out Brentford’s Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has named Ollie Watkins as Brentford's danger man as the Whites prepare for their trip to Griffin Park.



The Yorkshire-based club will be looking for their first win at Griffin Park since the 1950s when they lock horns with Thomas Frank's Brentford side this evening.













More importantly, Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways and get their Premier League promotion push back on track, having lost two Championship games on the bounce.



However, while there is a lot to play for, former Leeds defender Parker has urged the Whites to be wary of the threat posed by Brentford striker Watkins.





Picking the Englishman as the Bees' danger man, the 32-year-old pointed out how he has filled the void left by Neil Maupay and scored 20 league goals for the side so far this season.







"20 goals he [Watkins] is on for the season now. He has become a real threat", Parker said on LUTV.



"When they lost Neil Maupay, who has gone to Brighton, they were wondering who is going to get the goals, who is going to fill the void.





"And to be fair to Watkins, started most of his career out wide in those positions, but he has become the central striker for them and he's got the goals and the other players have backed him up."



Watkins is yet to score against Leeds and will be looking to set that record straight when the Peacocks visit Griffin Park this evening.

