He’s Top Fella – West Ham Coach Can’t Wait To Soak Up David Moyes’ Knowledge

Newly appointed West Ham first-team coach Kevin Nolan believes that he can learn a lot from manager David Moyes and has revealed the Scot is always keen for the backroom staff to express their opinion.



The appointment of the 37-year-old was confirmed last week and Nolan at once got to work with Moyes and his staff for the game against Manchester City, a match that was cancelled due to bad weather.













Nolan has worked in management, with spells in charge of lower league sides Leyton Orient and Notts County, and he is now looking forward to further learning his trade from Moyes.



The former West Ham midfielder also revealed that Moyes is more than keen for his staff to express their own opinions, dubbing the Scot a "top fella".





“It’s just being with the Gaffer, supporting him and doing everything he needs", Nolan told his club's official site while speaking about his role as the first-team coach.







"It’s throwing out opinions, as he likes you to have your own opinion and see if he can use it to make things better.



“I’m just really looking forward to learning from him too.





“He’s a top fella, I’ve met him a few times outside of football at dinners and events, so to be able to work with him on a 24/7 basis and have him at your beck-and-call, no disrespect, is such an honour.



"The fact that it’s at West Ham is even better and I’m just really looking forward to getting stuck into it all!"



Nolan helped West Ham win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League as a player and will now be working overtime to make sure the Hammers do not need to again think about a scrap to return to the top flight next season.

