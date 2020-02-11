I Didn’t Want To Do This – Carlo Ancelotti On Motivation For Swift Managerial Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that he did not want to sit back and get paid after he was sacked at Napoli.



Ancelotti was sacked on 11th December following trouble behind the scenes at Napoli and dwindling set of results in the league.













But the Italian was back in management just ten days later when he was appointed as the new manager at Everton on a four-and-a-half-year contract.



Everton made a poor start to the season under Marco Silva and once Ancelotti became available, the club made a swift move to bring the much-decorated Italian coach to Goodison Park.





There were suggestions that the 60-year-old could take a sabbatical after being sacked by Napoli, but Ancelotti stressed that he did not want to take time out and pick up his money from the Azzurri.







He was keen to manage in England again and insisted that Everton have the ambition to move forward under his tutelage.



“I didn’t want to sit still and get paid without working”, Ancelotti told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.





“Coaching in England is fascinating and Everton as a club are ambitious.”



Results have improved at Everton under Ancelotti and they are now currently sitting in seventh in the Premier League standings.

