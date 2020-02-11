I Have Always Looked Up To Jose Mourinho – West Brom Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom first-team coach Danilo Butorovic has revealed his admiration for Jose Mourinho and admits that he has always looked up to the Tottenham Hotspur head coach .



Butorovic is part of Slaven Bilic’s coaching staff at West Brom and has been gathering a reputation for being a smart young coach in the Championship.













The Croatian also started out his career in football as a translator before rising through the ranks to become one of the assistants to Bilic at West Brom.



The start of his coaching career in football mirrors Mourinho’s and Butorovic admits that the Tottenham boss has been a massive influence on him since his early days.





Like Mourinho, Butorovic also did not have a notable playing career and while he admits that he looks up to other managers as well, the Tottenham boss has been someone who has always looked up to due to the way he has built his career in football.







“When I was young everybody always tried to connect me to Jose Mourinho”, Butorovic told The Athletic.



“He wasn’t a football player, he worked as a translator for a while with Sir Bobby [Robson at Barcelona].





“I did really look up to him for years and I still do because he’s a top manager, but it’s faded in the sense that he’s not the only one now. There are loads of really good managers you can look up to.



“You can find great managers who are not at the top level because they didn’t have the chance to go there or didn’t make it at the top.”



Butorovic is now hoping to help Bilic earn promotion to the Premier League for West Brom this season, where he could find himself plotting a way to beat Mourinho's Tottenham.

