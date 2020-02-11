I Like Being Stopped – Rangers Star Loving Glasgow Life

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has admitted that life in Glasgow has been different to his days in London but revealed that he has enjoyed every minute since joining the Gers.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers signed Aribo from English Championship club Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in the summer, with the midfielder penning a four-year deal.













While he joined the likes of Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara at Ibrox, the Nigeria international has nailed down a spot in Steven Gerrard's prefered starting eleven.



Having been born in London, one challenge the 23-year-old had to face after signing for the Gers was to settle down in Glasgow, which he admits has been a surprise so far.





Reflecting on his life in the Scottish city so far, Aribo has conceded that it has been different to what he experienced in London as he is recognised in public, but is delighted to have the opportunity to make people's days.







"I have learned that probably – not the hard way I would say – but definitely it's been a surprise to me, that's the first thing I would say", Aribo said on the official Rangers podcast.



"Just being in town and whatnot, getting stopped. In London, I could just walk around and do as I please really and truly but up here is a bit different.





"But, I am happy with the difference in it and I have enjoyed every minute of it, to be honest.



"I like being stopped and making people's days. So, I'm glad with that."



With a goal involvement of 15 from 39 appearances across all competitions, Aribo has been a key figure in Rangers' push for silver for silverware this season.

