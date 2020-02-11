I Think He Can Be Real Option – Liverpool Legend On 19-Year-Old Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has heaped praise on Reds youngster Curtis Jones and believes the midfielder can be an attacking threat for the side.



On 4th February, at 19 years and five days old Jones led Liverpool to a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town in a fourth round FA Cup replay at Anfield, becoming the club's youngest ever captain.













In the absence of Jurgen Klopp and his first team players, Liverpool, who fielded their Under-23s side with their average age standing at 19 years and 102 days, defeated Shrewsbury's senior squad and Anfield great Aldridge liked what he saw that day.



Expressing his admiration for Jones, the 61-year-old has heaped praise on the midfielder for how he rose to the occasion and put up a mature performance as the captain of the side.





Aldridge, who favours giving the youngsters a chance ahead of bringing the likes of Phillipe Coutinho back, believes Jones deserves a shot in the Liverpool first team and is positive that the teenager can be a threat in attacking areas.







"Perhaps the biggest reason though why I'm not bothered about Liverpool trying to bring players like Coutinho back is the brilliant crop of young players we've got coming through at the moment, which was illustrated against by the brilliant win in the FA Cup replay over Shrewsbury last week", Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.



"It was fantastic to see a young Scouser like Curtis Jones become the youngest captain in Liverpool's history and he really rose to the occasion, giving a very mature performance.





"He's already had a taste of Premier League action and has shown the right mentality along with his immense ability so deserves his chances when the time is right and I think he will be a real option in those attacking midfield areas."



Jones has made seven senior team appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring twice and assisting once.

