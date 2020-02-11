It Was Amazing – Gheorghe Hagi Revels In Son’s Start At Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Gheorghe Hagi has admitted that watching his son Ianis Hagi score for Rangers was a great day for the family.



Rangers signed Ianis from Genk on loan for the rest of the season and they also have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.













The 21-year-old has already made an impact on the pitch for the Rangers and scored in their win over Hibernian last week in a crucial three points for the Glasgow giants.



Gheorghe, a legend of the game in his own right, admits that it was amazing to see his son score for the Glasgow giants and make an impact early in his time at Ibrox after joining the club.





He conceded that it is only a start for Ianis and feels it is difficult to say whether he will be a success at Rangers.







But he insisted that the way he took his goal showed the amount of confidence Ianis has in his ability.



Hagi senior told The Athletic: “Everything that happened was amazing.





“It was a special day as Ianis had a great start at a big club so it was an amazing day for us as a family.



“It’s too early to say a lot as it’s only the beginning but he has started well. It was all about his decision-making.



“He chose to shoot on the bounce as he has the confidence to do it.”



Ianis will hope to convince Rangers to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

