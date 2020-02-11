XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

11/02/2020 - 14:24 GMT

Liverpool Credited With Interest In 20-Year-Old Serie A Defender

 




Liverpool have been credited with keeping tabs on in-demand Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Hellas Verona centre-back has scouts flocking to take in his performances and there is expected to be an auction for his services at the end of the season.  


 



Several top Italian clubs are already trying to position themselves for Kumbulla and it has been claimed Napoli tabled a bid for him in January only for the youngster to decide to stay at Hellas Verona.

The defender has also been attracting interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United and Manchester City scouts regularly watching him.
 


And Liverpool are also keen, with Italian outlet TuttoNapoli listing the Reds as contenders for Kumbulla's signature.



The Merseyside giants are claimed to be keeping tabs on the Napoli target as they mull a potential swoop.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also been sending scouts to run the rule over the Hellas Verona centre-back.
 


The Italian club are expecting to pocket at least €30m if they decide to sell him at the end of the season.
 