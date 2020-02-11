Manchester United Talent’s Agent Yet To Reach Agreement With Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are yet to agree to pay the commission being asked for by the agent of Manchester United winger Tahith Chong.



Chong is out of contract in the summer and his agents are looking to provide him with the maximum number of options for the future.













Inter have the clear edge in the race to sign the player and his agent has been in talks with the Serie A giants over a contract and the commission for the move to happen.



The two parties are yet to reach an agreement over a contract but the real bone of contention is the agent fees being asked for by Chong’s representative.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, his agent has reduced his demands from €7m to €4m to €4.5m in order to get the deal over the line.







But Inter are still not prepared to match that figure and want his agent to further reduce his demands.



The Nerazzurri have offered a five-year contract worth €1.5m per season to Chong, but the player is believed to be holding out for €2m per year.





However, the salary is expected to be agreed, with a compromise figure believed to be on the cards.



The talks have continued to take place and Inter are believed to be considering sending him out to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning for a year.



Chong would like to be immediately integrated to the Inter squad if he joins the club in the summer.



His agent is also considering other offers from France, Germany and Spain.

