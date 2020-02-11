No Better Game For Leeds United Than Playing Brentford – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes there could not be a better next game for the Whites than this evening's trip to Griffin Park to play Brentford.



Having lost two consecutive games, the Yorkshire-based club will be looking to return to winning ways when they visit fifth-placed Brentford in the Championship.













Leeds have lost each of their last three trips to Griffin Park and have not won a single game away at Brentford since the 1950s.



Former Whites defender Parker has admitted that Leeds usually struggle at Brentford and heaped praise on Thomas Frank and co for the quality they possess.





However, the 32-year-old views the game against Brentford as the perfect next match for Leeds and feels the players will relish the occasion under the lights in London.







"For Brentford, we know how good a team they are, especially at home", Parker said on LUTV.



"Nine wins, only 12 goals conceded at their place and we do find it notoriously difficult going down there.





"But we are in a battle now. We know we are in a battle, teams have caught up to us, that point gap is gone.



"But for me, there is no better game really. Focuses your mind so much as a player when you are playing times around you [in the table].



"Yes, it is going to be difficult going to their home ground, but it's a challenge I'm sure the boys will really relish and definitely up for going forward because they are a decent team."



While Leeds have struggled for results recently, they still boast the third best away record in the Championship and will fancy their chances of beating Brentford.

