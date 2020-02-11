Nothing To Lose At Brentford, Everything To Gain – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes the Premier League promotion race is still in the Whites' hands despite their recent poor run of form and insists there is nothing to lose against Brentford tonight.



In an attempt to put their promotion push back on track, Marcelo Bielsa's men will visit Griffin Park this evening and lock horns with Championship rivals Brentford with their eyes set on bagging the three points.













Leeds have been on a poor run of form recently, winning just two of their last ten league games, and have seen other teams close the points gap on them, leading them to what ex-Whites defender Parker now feels is a 'massive battle'.



However, the former left-back is positive that that promotion push is still in Leeds' hands and has urged the side to concentrate on themselves now.





Parker believes there is nothing to lose and all to gain for the Whites at Griffin Park this evening and is confident that a win against Brentford will put their promotion push back on track.







"So difficult to predict what the results are going to be [elsewhere]", Parker said on LUTV.



"Focus on ourselves, concentrate on what we can do because that is all we can do.





"Look, it is still in our own hands. 15 games to go. It is going to be a massive, massive push, a massive battle.



"But these are the type of the games, these are the moments, as a player, you work towards, you enjoy and you just go out there and express yourself because there is nothing to lose and all to gain.



"Everyone is going to be behind everybody and that's what we are going to need – everyone pulling in the same direction because if we get good three points at Brentford that can kick start our season yet again."



While Leeds will have their eyes set on the three points, they will have to win their first game at Brentford since the 1950s to do so.

