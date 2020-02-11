Patrick Bamford Starts – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brentford vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Thomas Frank's Brentford outfit at Griffin Park this evening.



Despite suffering a dip in form, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has struck a defiant note and insisted his side's confidence is just as high as when they were regularly winning. The Argentine has also claimed Leeds are running greater distances on the pitch than ever before.













Leeds still boast the third best away record in the Championship and will be hopeful of getting back on track by putting Brentford to the sword this evening.



Midfielder Adam Forshaw continues to be out of action, while Tyler Roberts has been ruled out of contention due to a knock.





Bielsa has Kiko Casilla in goal, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Ben White and Liam Cooper link up. Kalvin Phillips comes back into the side following his suspension, while Mateusz Klich also plays. Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







Leeds have a host of options on the bench this evening if needed, including Barry Douglas and Jean-Kevin Augustin.





Leeds United Team vs Brentford



Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Stevens, Augustin

