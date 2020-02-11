Rangers Have Best Mentality You Can Find – Gheorghe Hagi

Follow @insidefutbol





Gheorghe Hagi believes the pressure to win at Rangers and the mentality of the club should suit his son Ianis Hagi.



Ianis joined Rangers on loan from Genk in January with the Glasgow giants reserving an option to buy him at the end of the season.













The attacking midfielder has made a good start to his time at Rangers and scored in their 2-1 win over Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership clash last week.



His surname and playing for Rangers is added pressure for Ianis, but Gheorghe believes it is not a problem as the 21-year-old is used the weight of expectations on his shoulders.





The senior Hagi feels that his son will have to deal with the pressure and the fact that he is playing for Rangers should serve him well as the mentality of the club is to try and win every game.







He believes the pressure of playing Rangers will be good for his son’s development.



“He likes the pressure”, Hagi told The Athletic.





“He was born with it, so it’s no problem.



"If you are a good player you have to live with this because pressure means fans expect you to win and you have to live your life like that every day.



“It shouldn’t make you scared, it should give you positive energy.



“Rangers is ideal as he’s young so he needs to learn every day.



“Rangers is an amazing club and it is the best mentality you can find with the pressure to win. The mentality of this club is to win every day.”



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been quickly impressed with Ianis and will be looking for the Romania international to continue to make an impact.

