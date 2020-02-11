Serie A Side’s MD Set To Meet Chelsea’s Marina Granovskaia To Discuss Player’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Sassuolo's managing director Giovanni Carnevali is scheduled to meet Chelsea powerbroker Marina Granovskaia this week, weather permitting, to find out whether the west London club intend to re-sign Jeremie Boga in the summer.



The Italian side signed the winger from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 and Boga’s career has taken off in Italy.













The 23-year-old has netted seven times this season in Serie A and has also registered four assists in the top tier of Italian football.



Several clubs in Europe have taken note of the winger’s performance and could move to snap him up in the summer, but Chelsea have reserved the right to bring him back from Sassuolo by matching the bids from other teams.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sassuolo and Chelsea are scheduled to meet this week as the Italian club seek to understand whether the London club want to move to re-sign Boga.







Sassuolo want to head into the summer transfer window with a clear strategy and for them, it is necessary to know whether Chelsea want the winger back.



The Italian club want to take a call on Boga’s future only after understanding whether Chelsea are interested in taking him back to Stamford Bridge.





The summit in London is expected to be key in deciding the winger’s future at Sassuolo this summer.

