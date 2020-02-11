XRegister
11/02/2020 - 22:07 GMT

That Was The Opposite of Fear – Marcelo Bielsa Hits Back At Brentford Boss After Leeds Draw

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa feels that his side showed they have no fear of playing Brentford following their 1-1 draw at Griffin Park. 

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said before the Championship game that Leeds would fear playing his team, but Bielsa insists that was not the case.  


 



Leeds conceded in the 25th minute after a goalkeeping mistake allowed Said Benrahma to convert, but they then drew level in the 38th minute when Brentford shot-stopper David Raya made an error which let Liam Cooper score.

Bielsa's side dominated possession and had opportunities to score their first win at Griffin Park since the 1950s, but could not take them and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.
 


Whites boss Bielsa though feels his side performed better in their weekend loss at Nottingham Forest, while he also indicated they made a mockery of Frank's pre-match comments.



"The team played better on Saturday than tonight", he told his post-match press conference.

"In both matches we defended very well. In both matches we created few chances
 


"Against Nottingham we had more opportunity to attack than tonight.

"Maybe I thought this could be our attitude to play tonight", he continued, responding to Frank's comments.

"During the match we always took risks. Our full-backs attack all the time and you have to think they have three very good attackers.

"That meant the opposite of fear to play here. This means we wanted to win and take risks", Bielsa added.

Leeds continue to sit in second place in the Championship following the draw, but could be pushed out of the automatic promotion places by Fulham on Wednesday night.

 

 