This About Ianis Hagi Has Impressed Me – Rangers Legend

Former Rangers star Ian Ferguson has heaped praise on Gers midfielder Ianis Hagi and is impressed with the hunger shown by the Romanian.



The 21-year-old was one of the two players Scottish Premiership side Rangers signed during the winter transfer window in January, arriving at Ibrox on loan until the end of the season.













Hagi went on to catch the eye of many when he made his full Gers debut against Hibernian and marked the occasions by scoring a late winner.



The Romania international also starred in the Light Blues' 4-1 victory over Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup at the weekend and Ibrox great Ferguson was impressed with the 'quality' and 'class' displayed by the youngster.





Expressing his admiration for the attacking midfielder, the 52-year-old has heaped praise on Hagi for the hunger and desire he shows on the pitch.







"The attacking options are getting better by the week because I thought the boy, Hagi, again showed touches of real quality, real class", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"His desire, his hunger has impressed me because when the ball goes out he's chasing it.





"He wants to get involved, he wants to show the fans that he wants to play here."



While Hagi has arrived at Ibrox on loan until the end of the season, Rangers have an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

