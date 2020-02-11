This Game Had Big Impact – Everton Star Identifies Key Result

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has identified the Toffees' come-from-behind win at Watford earlier this month as a massive confidence booster for the squad.



Watford had gone 2-0 up within the first 42 minutes at Vicarage Road and looked to be cruising to all three Premier League points.













However, Carlo Ancelotti's team hit back to draw level late in the first half before finding the winner in the 90th minute to complete a remarkable recovery.



Coleman insists the win had a positive influence on Everton, who are now going in hunt of a Europa League place this season.





He admits that just months ago challenging for a spot in Europe looked distant for Everton, but the turnaround in form has led to a feel-good factor at the club.







“The mood around the training ground is great”, Coleman told his club's official site.



“If confidence is high and you’re getting good results, the mood is always good.





“The game against Watford – coming back from 2-0 down like that – had a positive impact.



“We’re trying to catch those European places.



“A few months ago, we probably didn’t think that was possible. But we’re playing well now and just looking forward to every game."



Everton have won five of their nine league games since the arrival of Ancelotti in December and will be looking to continue with that when they take on Arsenal next on 23rd February.

