This Is Why I Don’t Fear Kilmarnock Trip – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Ian Ferguson is positive ahead of the Gers' visit to Kilmarnock and is confident of the side bagging the three points if they can replicate their performance against Hamilton Academical.



Returning from their winter break, Steven Gerrard's men got the year off to a tough start as they dropped points against Hearts and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, falling seven points behind Celtic.













However, Rangers have won their last two games across all competitions and will be looking to extend the run to three when they visit Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.



While the Gers will have to play on a plastic pitch at Rugby Park, Ferguson has pointed out that the pitch at Ibrox has been a bit bumpy recently and believes playing at Kilmarnock may suit the visitors.





The Ibrox great expects confidence to be high in the Rangers dressing room and is positive ahead of their tricky visit to Killie, which he feels can be a success if they replicate their weekend performance against Hamilton Academical.







"I don't think there is any doubt [confidence will be high]", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"I think the way that Rangers are playing their football just now, I wouldn't say the plastic pitch suits them, but I mean there have been a few complaints about the state of Ibrox over the last few weeks – it's been a bit bumpy and a bit bare.





"At least you will get a true run on the ball and again they do play the ball to feet, their transition from back to front is through midfield, getting it wide, getting it into the feet in the forward areas.



"So you know what, I don't have any fears of Rangers going to Kilmarnock on Wednesday because the way they played today [against Accies], if they follow that up with a same sort of performance I'm quite sure we will get the three points."



Rangers will be hopeful of getting their title push back on track with a win against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

