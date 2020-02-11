We’re All Confused – Liverpool Star Out On Loan Admits Players Baffled By Coach Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has admitted that the Hertha Berlin players have been left confused after finding out about Jurgen Klinsmann's shock exit on Tuesday morning.



The Germany legend took to social media to announce that he was stepping down as the head coach of Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.













While he revealed that he will be returning to a place on the club's board, Klinsmann cited lack of support and trust as the reason for stepping down from the position that he took just ten weeks ago.



The news came as a shock to not only the fans but also the players, with Hertha Berlin loanee Grujic revealing that the team were confused when they learned about the German's exit.





The Liverpool star has explained that the player reported fresh for training following a two-day break and were looking to forward to their game against Paderborn when they were called for a meeting, where Klinsmann announced his departure.







"After the game [against Mainz], we had information that we won't have training for two days to clear our heads because it was far from good on Saturday", Grujic told reporters at the club's training base.



"This morning we came all prepared for a new week, a new challenge against Paderborn and then we heard the news.





"We had a meeting in the meeting room, the players thought that it was the meeting after the game to analyse the game against Mainz but it was a different one.



"He said that he won't be the coach anymore. He said it was great work for him for two months and he had to make this decision.



"We were a little bit [confused]. I saw it in the players, everybody was confused."



With a new coach set to take over at the German club, Grujic is now set to play under a new boss as he looks to continue progressing away from Anfield.

