Alfredo Morelos Will Reach 40-Goal Mark – Former Scotland Star

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has tipped Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to hit the 40-goal mark this season and believes he will achieve the feat without much trouble.



The Colombia international has scored 29 goals and provided nine assists from his 39 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season.













Morelos is just 11 goals away from taking his goalscoring tally to 40 for the season, which would make him the first Rangers player to do so since Ally McCoist.



Former Scotland goalkeeper Rough has tipped the 23-year-old centre-forward to take his goalscoring tally to 40 before the season comes to a close.





The 68-year-old is confident that Morelos will achieve the feat with much ease, and expects him to have a similar season to that which Hoops striker Leigh Griffiths had in the 2015/16 campaign when he scored 40 goals.







"He'll score more goals", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I really do think he'll get 40 before the end of the season.





"I think he could get 40 quite easily.



"I remember the year Leigh Griffiths – what was he up at? 40 did he get? I think it'll be that kind of a season for him."



Rangers lock horns with Kilmarnock this evening and Morelos will have the chance to score his 30th goal of the season, which would see him match last term's tally, while playing eight fewer games.

