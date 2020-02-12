Andy Halliday Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes for this evening's Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.



The Gers ran out comfortable winners at Hamilton in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, but not without boss Steven Gerrard having to demand an improved performance at half time.













Gerrard knows Rangers cannot afford to slip further behind Celtic, who boast a seven-point lead having played a game more, in the Scottish Premiership and will bang heads together before kick-off.



Rangers lost at Kilmarnock in May last season, but won on their visit to Rugby Park earlier this term.





Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Andy Halliday slot in as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are the centre-back pairing, while Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield are in midfield. Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







If he needs to shake things up then Gerrard has options to call for off the bench, including Steven Davis and Florian Kamberi.





Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock



McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Halliday, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Flanagan, Edmundson, Davis, Stewart, Jones, Kamberi

