XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/02/2020 - 18:33 GMT

Andy Halliday Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes for this evening's Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.  

The Gers ran out comfortable winners at Hamilton in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, but not without boss Steven Gerrard having to demand an improved performance at half time. 
 

 



Gerrard knows Rangers cannot afford to slip further behind Celtic, who boast a seven-point lead having played a game more, in the Scottish Premiership and will bang heads together before kick-off. 

Rangers lost at Kilmarnock in May last season, but won on their visit to Rugby Park earlier this term.
 


Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Andy Halliday slot in as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are the centre-back pairing, while Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield are in midfield. Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



If he needs to shake things up then Gerrard has options to call for off the bench, including Steven Davis and Florian Kamberi.
 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Halliday, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Flanagan, Edmundson, Davis, Stewart, Jones, Kamberi
 