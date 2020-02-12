XRegister
26 October 2019

12/02/2020 - 11:35 GMT

Arsenal Game Tailor-made For This Newcastle Star – Magpies Legend

 




Newcastle United legend John Anderson believes the Magpies' upcoming league game against Arsenal is tailor-made for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Danny Rose.

The Magpies will return to action following their winter break by locking horns with tenth-placed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.  


 



With the visit to the Gunners looming, Magpies legend Anderson has insisted that the game against Mikel Arteta's side is tailor-made for Rose, who has arrived at the club on loan from Tottenham.

The 60-year-old pointed out how the English international made his league debut for Spurs against Arsenal ten years ago, in which he scored and helped the side earn a 2-1 win.
 


While he understands the need for Rose to gain match fitness, Anderson believes Newcastle cannot refrain from using the left-back for long, considering the fee they paid to land him on loan.



"You'd think that the game on Sunday is tailor-made for him. It's one that he'd want to play in", Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast.

"I think he made his debut for Tottenham against Arsenal. He scored that wonder-goal didn't he at White Hart Lane – that volley.
 


"I think that was his first game, I might be wrong but yes, I'm sure this is one that he'd definitely want to start.

"You'd think if they brought him here and the money that they have paid, somewhere he has got to play hasn't he?

"The only way he is going to get match fitness is by playing games."

Rose made his debut for Newcastle against Norwich this month, but it remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will be given his full debut against the Gunners this weekend.
 